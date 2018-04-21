Earlier bin collections for Anzac Day service

SOME Bargara residents will have their bin collected on Tuesday next week instead of the usual Wednesday collection.

Bundaberg Regional Council has adjusted rubbish collection routes to accommodate for Anzac Day "to ensure the highly popular Bargara Dawn Service can progress unimpeded by bin collections", waste and recycling spokesperson Scott Rowleson said.

If you are unsure if you will be impacted I would encourage you to have your bin on the kerbside for collection by Monday evening."

Other Bargara residents can expect to have their bins collected later than normal on Wednesday.

"Residents whose bins are collected on Wednesdays, which include parts of Kalkie, Woongarra, Burnett Heads, the Hummock, Innes Park, Coral Cove, Elliott Heads and Riverview, are advised that bin collections will take place earlier than usual on Wednesday, April 25, and are encouraged to have their bin ready for collection on Tuesday evening," Cr Rowleson said.