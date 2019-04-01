Eagles warm up with win over Maryborough reserves

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves warmed up for this week's AFL Wide Bay seniors opener with a trip to Maryborough to beat the Bears.

Almost a dozen seniors players including Klint Wagstaff, Michael Blair, Jack Reynolds and Patrick Power prepared for the season with a stint in reserves on Saturday.

The Waves had the bye in seniors along with Bay Power.

And the players got the perfect workout, beating Maryborough by 154 points.

The damage was done in the opening three quarters as The Waves dominated.

The rain, which fell from half time to the end, prevented the side from adding more.

Maryborough did not give up with a squad that is completely different to last year.

The side played in seniors last year but was forced to withdraw from the competition this year due to a lack of players.

Bears club president and player Steve Marsh was full of praise for the team.

"It was a good effort from a fresh and inexperienced team,” Marsh said.

"We had five of our better players out and the guys never gave up.

"The club is in a rebuilding phase and is working hard to build the club and player numbers back up.

"After our struggles this year, it made an old fella like me feel proud.

Maryborough will play Bay Power next week, looking for its second win in the past two seasons in all competitions.

The side won only one game in seniors and reserves last year.

The Waves will now face Hervey Bay this week in seniors.