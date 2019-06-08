Eagles, Villa aim to extend run

FOOTBALL: The United Park Eagles will be looking to continue its best run in three years when it faces Granville tonight.

The Eagles face the Tigers in the Wide Bay Premier League at Martens Oval after winning its past three matches in the competition to move into the top four.

It is their best run in the competition since winning six straight at the end of the 2016 season.

The sides play at 6pm with Brothers Aston Villa to face the United Warriors at the same time.

Villa is looking for its second straight win after beating the Buccaneers last week.

In other matches, The Waves face the Buccs in Hervey Bay at 6pm with the KSS Jets to also face Sunbury there at the same time.

The final match of the round will see Doon Villa host Bingera in Maryborough at Villa Park at 7pm.