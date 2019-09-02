EAGLES SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS: Club secures win UPE beat Jets in extra time to move into preliminary final

FOOTBALL: The United Park Eagles are more than happy to prove the critics wrong about its Wide Bay Premier League campaign.

As long as it ends in premiership glory for the team.

The side is one win away from their first ever grand final in the competition after beating the KSS Jets 3-1 on Saturday after extra time.

Scores were deadlocked at the end of 90 minutes, at 1-1, before a double from Eagles coach Scott Bretag delivered the club its first ever finals win in the WBPL.

“You work all year to get into the top four and to get there now, after such a struggle last year and such a rebuilding year this year (is great),” UPE captain Jake Davis said.

The Eagles could have wrapped up the game earlier had it taken its chances during the second half.

UPE missed a glorious chance from one of it strikers with about 20 minutes to go but the shot went wide.

The Jets then made them pay with an equaliser before the Eagles composed themselves and progressed almost an hour later.

“The strength we showed to come back and hold out for the whole 120 minutes tonight and to get two at the end shows our strength,” Davis said.

“The one thing we pride ourselves on this year was going the distance (with fitness).”

The win now sets up a preliminary final contest against The Waves after they lost to Bingera 2-0 in the qualifying final (below).

UPE has played The Waves before in the competition in finals in 2016 but was beaten 3-0.

”I think if we take a different approach we will do ourselves harm,” Davies said.

“We go into it like every other week, it’s just another game of football.

“We know with The Waves they will bring a strong game.

“We won one, they won one this year so it is all up for grabs.”

Jets coach Phil Rimmer said he was proud of his side, despite the season ending.

“We played over the top of them, had a lot of chances, that we didn’t take,” Rimmer said.

“I thought we were really good, I was impressed, I was happy with how the boys went.

“It was just the way the game goes, they took their chances, we didn’t.”

Rimmer was asked if he was disappointed to be eliminated.

He instead looked at the positives to the season.

“We’ve been wooden spooners for the last two years in a row and we played the game of our lives, I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

“We played well enough to win, we didn’t.”

The Eagles and The Waves will take on each other this Saturday at 6.30pm at Martens Oval with the Jets to face Bargara in the Wide Bay League 2 preliminary final before at 4pm.