EAGLES SOAR HIGH: Sides completes perfect season

United Park Eagles player Sarah Bretag and Liliarna Smith celebrate the first goal against Bingera. Eagles teammates Taryn Golshewsky, Brooke Harrington and Sophie Zipf join them in the celebrations.

FOOTBALL: When Bundaberg women’s football teams win titles in one year, they don’t just win one and be done with other competitions.

The sides dominate in every competition it can.

The United Park Eagles completed a clean sweep of titles in women’s football with a 3-0 win over Bingera in the Division 1 Football Bundaberg grand final at Martens Oval on Friday night.

The side ended its season with four titles overall including the success from last week.

The Eagles also won minor premiership in the Division 1 competition and the Wide Bay Ladies League, which it won for being first past the post.

It also added the Division 1 knockout cup earlier this season during a year when the side didn’t lose a game.

“It was awesome,” UPE captain Sarah Bretag said.

“It’s what you want at the start of the season.”

UPE completed the perfect season just like their rivals in the decider had done over the past three years.

Bingera won all competitions in Wide Bay and Bundaberg from 2016 to last year.

UPE took control of the game early through a goal in the first 20 minutes before doubling the lead just before half time.

The Eagles wrapped up the game after half time with another goal.

“I think we just wanted it a lot more,” Bretag said.

“We played with a bit more enthusiasm and wanted to win.

“We seem to play the easy ball and create enough chances.”

Importantly, the side took their chances with Bretag opening the scoring, leading from the front as captain.

She said the goal was thanks to her teammates, and Commonwealth Games discus competitor, Taryn Gollshewsky but it was good to contribute.

“It was good to see the stuff we practised, we were able to execute,” she said.

“I got the first goal but Taryn turned and cut back to allow me to just finish.

“It was her goal with what she did.”

Gollshewsky was on of only two players who played in the last time UPE won the title in 2015.

The other was goalkeeper Sharon Anderson.

Bretag, who has played and won in grand finals herself, said the three of them provided valuable experience to the young players in the team.

“It’s a very young team, so they look up to myself, Sharon and Taryn for guidance,” she said.

“It’s been a great year for our club for juniors and seniors.”

The side will now take a break for the off-season and plan on celebrating the premiership success at the club presentations coming up.

Bretag hopes next season there isn’t a Bundaberg competition to compete for, with the Division 1 title replacing the Wide Bay Ladies League that ran from 2016 to 2018.

She hopes the Wide Bay competition returns for a full season, not the half season for this year.

“We need it,” Bretag said.

“Wide Bay League had eight teams and there was only four in the Bundaberg competition this year.

“It has to happen as there are a lot better opportunities for our players.

“It’s only going to benefit us and other clubs.”

