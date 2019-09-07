Eagles prey on Waves

FOOTBALL: History could be made tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League, if everything goes to plan for the United Park Eagles.

The Eagles will take on The Waves in the preliminary final with the chance to make the grand final for the first time in the competition.

The side has made two grand finals before in the Three and Four Cities League competition in 2014 and 2015 but not one in the current guise of the competition.

Eagles captain Jake Davis said this year, with recruitment of coach Scott Bretag, and players, it was about getting the club to the top.

“We told the boys at the start of the season, that’s what this club is all about (making grand finals),” he said.

“We want to make it there, we want to show the kids that our club is up there.”

But Davis and the club knows it will be tough.

The Waves knocked them out of the finals in 2016 in their only other appearance in the finals.

Both teams have split meetings this year with the Eagles winning 2-1 in round six and The Waves winning 1-0 in round 15.

Davis said the team didn’t think much about the 2016 result.

“Not everyone in the squad was part of the group,” he said.

“I think from that original squad therr is only five of us from

“We know Waves will always be up there, theyy arer just one of those dominant team, so how would it feel to knock thtem off.”

The squad is expected to be similar to next week.

The Waves coach John Brillante said the side needed to take its chances and the rest would work out for itself.

The Waves’ Cory Leggett is expected to be out after being take off last week with injury. The games starts at 6.30pm at Martens Oval.