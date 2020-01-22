Eagles have the power in pre-season

Jacob Fripp brings the ball forward for United Park Eagles last season. The side will play the Peninsula Power under-20 side next month in a friendly.

FOOTBALL: The United Park Eagles are hoping with a little bit of power it can finally climb to the top of the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side will prepare for the new season with a pre-season match against the Peninsula Power under-20 team on February 8 at AJ Kelly Park in Brisbane.

The side will be part of the opening day for the Power, who will take on Mackay Crusaders in the first round of the Nationals Premier League after them.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to play against NPL opposition,” UPE coach Scott Bretag said.

“We’ll be playing in the curtain raiser as the NPL side will be playing against Mackay.

“It gives some of our guys the opportunity to play at a higher level and show what level they could get to, which is really important.”

Bretag said the match would also provide a link between the two clubs going into the future.

And the game came about with the side ready to play matches after starting pre-season late last year.

“I wanted a game like that (the one we’re playing),” Bretag said.

“And it creates a good link with a powerhouse club like Peninsula Power.

“For me I wanted to play pre-season but no other club was ready.”

Bretag said the Eagles started training last year and are well prepared for the new season already.

“I had six or seven of the senior players call me to get going again (last year),” he said.

“I’d already wanted to start so I thought let’s get together and was hopeful five or six might turn up.

“We had 28 at our first session.

“For us we’ve already done most of our fitness now we’re focusing on the ball skills.”

Bretag hopes that is the difference between the side making the finals, like it did last year, and winning trophies, which is the goal for the side.

But he admits that while trophies are the goal the focus is on something else.

“My focus is on developing guys and their football,” Bretag said.

“If I can make the guys into good footballers then success is not out of the question.

“Not winning any trophies would be disappointing but getting the guys into better football is more important.”

UPE will start its pre-season next week with a trip to Rockhampton to face a team from that region.

The side will then play Bundaberg sides in up to three friendlies later that month in preparation for the FFA Cup, the Triple M Division 1 Cup and the Wide Bay Premier League.

Those competitions start next month and March.