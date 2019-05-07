Eagles end four year wait for Cup win in Bundaberg

TOP SHOTS: The winning United Park Eagles team - Josh Adcock - assistant coach (top left), Jake Davis - manager, Zali Haster, Rachael Bartley, Lilliarna Smith, Taryn Gollshewsky, Nikita Markey, Phebe Anderson, Meg Mason, Paul Ash - coach, Meg Freeman (bottom left), Lili Haster, Megan Cranston, Brooke Harrington, Sharon Anderson, Sarah Bretag, Emily Ryan, Sophie Zipf, Madison Masterman-Smith after winning the Bundaberg Ladies Cup.

TOP SHOTS: The winning United Park Eagles team - Josh Adcock - assistant coach (top left), Jake Davis - manager, Zali Haster, Rachael Bartley, Lilliarna Smith, Taryn Gollshewsky, Nikita Markey, Phebe Anderson, Meg Mason, Paul Ash - coach, Meg Freeman (bottom left), Lili Haster, Megan Cranston, Brooke Harrington, Sharon Anderson, Sarah Bretag, Emily Ryan, Sophie Zipf, Madison Masterman-Smith after winning the Bundaberg Ladies Cup. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: In a 20 minute blitz the United Park Eagles returned to the top of women's football in Bundaberg.

The Eagles claimed the Bundaberg Ladies Cup with a dominant 6-0 win over Brothers Aston Villa in the final.

The contest was over in the first 20 minutes with the Eagles scoring four goals.

The side led 5-0 at half time before controlling the contest in the second half, by adding another goal, to claim victory.

It is the side's first title in the Cup since 2015 and adds to the three-peat the side won from 2013-15.

The first two were as Moore Park Beach Football Club before the merger with North Bundaberg.

"It does feel really good, the girls play for each other and have fun,” United Park Eagles captain Sarah Bretag said.

"Everyone played well, it showed in the game.”

Bretag said the team passed the test of delivering when it counted in a final.

"It is a fairly young side and it's good experience for the girls to play in finals and see the extra pressure of the game,” she said.

"The win shows the girls can handle it.”

Bretag was also pleased with how the team handled the lead at half time and maintained control of the game.

"We played really well,” she said.

"Our coach told us to keep playing like it was 0-0.

"The girls, we had to let them know that we couldn't get complacent in the game.”

The Cup win was also reward for the rebuild the club has had over the past couple of years.

Bretag said she knew how the other sides were feeling but was glad it was the Eagles time to shine.

"We were in the same position as them two years ago, we know exactly how it feels to be them, rebuilding,” she said.

"We're all for them getting stronger again.”

The Eagles will now be looking to add the League title success to the Cup win later this year in Bundaberg.