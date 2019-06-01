Eagles cling to finals hopes

The Waves Joshua Hayhoe marks out in front of Powers James Cater.

The Waves Joshua Hayhoe marks out in front of Powers James Cater. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: "Realistically to be competitive and in the hunt for finals we need to win this week.”

The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff concedes making the AFL Wide Bay senior finals might be out of reach for the side if it loses this week.

The Eagles face Brothers Bulldogs at Brothers Sports Complex today in the second Bundaberg derby this season.

But it'll be the first of those derbies to be held in the Rum City, with the first on Anzac Day in Hervey Bay, which Brothers won.

The Waves are on a 10-game losing streak stretching back last year and are three games behind the Bulldogs for the last spot in the finals.

A loss today would make it four and, despite there being plenty of rounds to make up the deficit, it does look challenging for The Waves to make it when they haven't won a contest.

"As pleasing as it is that we've been playing well recently, getting that first win will be good for the club,” Wagstaff said.

Wagstaff said the team's performance last week against the Bay Power was the best of the season despite losing by 41 points.

The Eagles did lead at quarter time but the coach said fatigue was behind the loss,

"We had eight players back up from reserves and didn't have a full bench,” Wagstaff said.

"When you haven't got fresh legs, it's almost impossible to compete.”

Wagstaff won't have that problem this week and said he had a full squad to choose from.

He said the focus against the Bulldogs will be to stop their run.

"They move the ball well and have good link up,” Wagstaff said.

"We know their strengths and their weaknesses, so we hope to exploit them.”

Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick said the side would need to be careful against what could be a side that was desperate to win.

"They could have won three or four of their past six matches,” he said.

"They should be in the same boat as us (with wins).

"They'll be looking for a win.”

Sickerdick said his players would be working on the transition from defence to attack.

"We need to start well, we've been starting well but we haven't been able to finish it off,” he said.

"They are such a momentum-driven team that can really do some damage if we let them.

"We need to grind away and keep plugging.

"A win for the club would be important but it is not so much because of the buffer it creates between us and The Waves.”

The game starts at 3pm.