E-health record a smart tool but needs to be safe

A national shared electronic health record has the potential to be an important tool in improving health outcomes, according to the Australian College of Nursing.

A NATIONAL shared electronic health record has the potential to be an important tool in improving health outcomes, according to the Australian College of Nursing.

But there must be assurances that patients' confidential medical information is secure and protected.

"A national shared electronic health record means that as people move between health care providers - or even move between states - clinical professionals have a single trusted source of information, information that could be vital such as a person's allergies or medications, they can quickly and easily access,” ACN CEO Adjunct Professor Kylie Ward said.

ACN is speaking out following last week's revelation that Medicare card details were available for sale on the darknet.

Adjunct Professor Ward said nurses must be involved in the development, implementation and ongoing maintenance of My Health Record as the majority of frontline health services were, at least in part, by nurses.