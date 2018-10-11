Menu
DZ Deathrays
DZ Deathrays Contributed
News

DZ Deathrays score ARIA nomination

11th Oct 2018 10:35 AM

HAVING topped the ARIA Australian Artist Albums Charts in February with their album Bloody Lovely, DZ Deathrays are now in the running for ARIA's 2018 Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album.

The nomination was announced this morning and put their album, Bloody Lovely, amid a group of five vying for the accolade.

Earlier this year, Bundy boys Shane Parsons and Simon Ridley from the band said the album was "pretty much a straight up rock n roll album that doesn't really stop from the get go”.

DZ Deathrays perform at Splendour in the Grass 2018.
DZ Deathrays perform at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

Although the boys haven't been based in Bundaberg for a while, it is the place they said kicked off their friendship and music career.

"We were friends in Bundaberg and Shane used to come to my parties with his old band to play,” Ridley said.

"Things really started kicking off for us when we left for Brisbane and we have been making music together ever since.”

Also nominated for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album:

King Parrot - Ugly Produce

Parkway Drive - Reverence

Polaris - The Mortal Coil

West Thebarton - Different Beings Being Different

aria dz deathrays entertainment music nomination
Bundaberg News Mail

