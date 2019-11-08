Menu
Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzell-Halls wearing the club’s special Remembrance Round kit. Picture: AAP
Soccer

Dylan ready for Roar call

by Marco Monteverde
8th Nov 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
Dylan Wenzel-Halls is remaining patient as he waits for a proper opportunity to build on his breakthrough A-League season.

A shining light in an otherwise disastrous 2018-19 campaign for Brisbane Roar, Wenzel-Hall has tasted just nine minutes of action this season.

The 21-year-old failed to make the Roar's match-day squad for Brisbane's season-opening 1-1 draw with Perth Glory, and came on in the dying stages of the club's 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory and 0-0 stalemate with Western Sydney.

 

Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzell-Halls wearing the club’s special Remembrance Round kit. Picture: AAP
His selection cause wasn't helped by a knee injury that ate into his pre-season, but Wenzel-Halls has declared he's "ready to go" ahead of the Roar's visit to Coopers Stadium on Sunday to meet Adelaide United.

"It's been a big pre-season for myself coming off that injury," Wenzel-Halls said.

"I'm looking forward to playing my part when given the opportunity."

Wenzel-Halls - who scored five goals last season from 20 appearances, including 11 starts - said he would only improve under the guidance of Roar coach and former star Liverpool marksman Robbie Fowler.

 

Wenzell-Halls has hailed the influence of coach Fowler. Picture: AAP
"He's always looking to pull me aside and talk to me about little aspects of my game, whether it's a little run or how to press or even just finish. He's always looking to improve our attacking players," the ex-Western Pride attacker said.

"For me it's an exciting opportunity to learn off someone of his calibre."

Wenzel-Halls said the goal would soon start to flow for the revamped Roar after a frustrating start to the season.

"Every player that the boss (Fowler) has brought in, he's brought in for a reason," he said.

"Once we click and the final pass and the end product is there, we'll score loads of goals."

To mark the A-League's Remembrance Round this weekend, the Roar will wear their "special event" predominantly black kit, which will be embroidered with a symbolic poppy.

"It's important that we pay our respects to the people who have sacrificed their lives for the country and to do that through football is a fantastic opportunity," Wenzel-Halls said.

Roar CEO David Pourre said: "We look forward to playing our part and showing our respects on what is one of the most salient days in Australia's history."

