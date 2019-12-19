Menu
Terminally-ill plane lover Trevor Dawson returned to his fave spot to feel the “intoxicating” atmosphere one last time. Now, he is desperate to reach one more goal with his wife Karen Ashton.
Dying man’s spirits soar as last wish granted

by Shiloh Payne
19th Dec 2019 3:30 PM
TREVOR Dawson was granted an incredibly personal last wish yesterday as a part of Ambulance Wish Queensland.

The 69-year-old's wish to "marvel once again at the majesty of flight and inhale the intoxicating aromas of Jet A-1" would take him back almost 50 years.

Having suffered from asthma his whole life, Mr Dawson's fascination with flight drew him to pursue a career in aviation from the ground.

Diagnosed with metastatic cancer 10 years after his prostate cancer treatment, he is spending his final days making quality time with his wife.

Terminally ill Trevor Dawson was treated to plane spotting with his wife Karen Ashton by Ambulance Wish Queensland. Picture: Supplied
As soon as he was old enough, the tenacious man joined Trans-Australia Airlines at 20 years old and spent 35 years in the industry.

His wife, Karen Ashton had also worked in the airport industry for many years and without knowledge, it is likely the pair crossed paths.

It was only 12 years ago that the couple met, both coming from previous marriages where their spouses died of cancer.

The Palliative Care patient at St Vincent's Private Hospital took his last trip with Mrs Ashton to their old "date site" in Acacia St near Brisbane Airport.

The couple spent almost an hour at a plane spotting sight with his daughter and a surprise visit from old colleagues.

Terminally ill Trevor Dawson was treated to plane spotting with his wife Karen Ashton by Ambulance Wish Queensland. Picture: Supplied
After a champagne and Bundy rum the couple paid a final visit to their Clayfield home where Mr Dawson saw his Poinciana tree flower for the first time.

A detour along the way saw the man paralysed by his cancer visit one of his old walking tracks at Barkley's Hill.

His next goal is to remain well enough to celebrate his wedding anniversary on January 13.

"Grab life with both hands and give it a good shake," he said.

