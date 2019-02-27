Dying crim's plea for mercy

The man with long-running drug issues is now gravely ill. (File photo)

The man with long-running drug issues is now gravely ill. (File photo) MonkeyBusiness

A DYING criminal wants to live out his remaining days as a "family man”.

Troy Ronald Fursman had an abysmal criminal history but was so sick he was unlikely to offend again, a court heard on Tuesday.

Defence counsel Chris Minnery said the ravages of illnesses, including emphysema, meant Fursman "doesn't look forward to normal life expectancy”.

Mr Minnery told Brisbane District Court his client spent the most of the time attached to an oxygen machine.

The 53-year-old former Sunshine Coast and Gympie man was sentenced on Tuesday for drug possession after arranging to get an ounce of the drug ice.

Fursman hoped to recoup some costs by offering to supply half an ounce to another man, the court heard.

There was no proof the deal materialised, but Fursman was charged anyway, remanded in custody, and pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Fursman, born in Longreach, now had an estimated "3 to 24 months” to live, Mr Minnery said.

The defence barrister said Fursman previously worked on prawn trawlers and was a "hands-on grandfather” and also a father figure to another child.

Fursman hoped to spend what time he had left as a family man, Mr Minnery said.

The barrister made what he called an "unusual” request to have Fursman's sentence suspended at once, referring to compassionate and medical grounds.

He said Fursman was so ill he'd probably never offend again.

Judge Deborah Richards told Fursman he had a "really, really bad history... one of the worst I've seen”.

At Gympie Magistrates Court in 2010, Fursman was given six months' probation and ordered to go to a drug rehab workshop.

At Brisbane in 2013, he was sentenced to nine months in jail after police found police found 53 clear capsules containing 18.203g of ecstasy at his unit.

Fursman appeared by videolink on Tuesday due to his medical problems.

Judge Richards said medical records confirmed Fursman was very ill.

She sentenced him to 12 months in jail, to be suspended after three months.

- NewsRegional