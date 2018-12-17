Dwyer at the forefront as Seagulls players focus on footy

LEADER: Hervey Bay captain Steve Dwyer has called for more to support the Seagulls.

LEADER: Hervey Bay captain Steve Dwyer has called for more to support the Seagulls. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Steve Dwyer has given his body and blood to Hervey Bay Seagulls for his entire footballing life.

He came through the Seagulls' junior system, got a taste of first class footy when Hervey Bay won the Bundaberg Rugby League premiership in 2016, and is considered one of the best forwards in the comp.

The dire state of the Seagulls - a six-figure debt made public this past week as club and competition officials met to discuss the future of the 46-year-old club - is yet to be resolved, but Dwyer is holding firm.

He, A-grade coach Fai Sami and the men and women who intend to wear the famous red and green strip next season have finished their strong pre-Christmas training regime, and already anticipate a return to the training park on January 3.

"The challenge at the moment is keeping the boys positive,” Dwyer said. "The club is in a bad spot but the boys are working through for us.

"To a lot of the guys it's club politics so they don't have too much time for it - they're footy players, they want to play footy. We've trained twice a week for the last few weeks and had a few new faces so it's been really good.”

Dwyer has experienced some of the good times, but he also captained the side as it limped to the wooden spoon this year with just one win and one draw to its name. The Seagulls conceded 648 points - 40.5 per game, the worst defence in the eight-team competition.

If anything, Dwyer just wants to see more people help out the team.

"There's people you bump into on the street and they talk about how they used to be involved but no longer help,” he said.

"We've got Jim (Russell, Seagulls president), Rugby League Fraser Coast, the BRL, they're all looking into it, but we'd love to get more people back and helping the club.”

The Seagulls' future is not yet determined: there is a chance the team that calls Torquay's Stafford Park home will not play in the BRL in 2019.

But that also means there is a strong chance they will field a team, and Dwyer and his teammates will be ready to wear the Seagulls insignia with pride.