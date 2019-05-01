Family and friends pay tribute to much loved mate

Dwayne Beaumont, 28, was killed in a worksite accident on Wishart Rd, Tivendale on April 29, 2019. Picture: Facebook

HEART broken family and friends of Dwayne Beaumont have remembered the much loved Katherine man who was tragically killed in a workplace accident yesterday.

Loved ones of the 30-year-old took to social media to share their grief in his shock passing saying he would be missed and they would be having a beer in his memory.

An out pouring of support for Mr Beaumont's family was also shared on social media.

"Heartbreaking news my condolences to all of you," one friend wrote.

While another friend of the family wrote: "So sorry to hear the devastating news. Thinking of you and your extended family, sending love."

Another said the Territory had one of its characters.

It's understood Mr Beaumont was killed yesterday in a tragic workplace accident about 3pm at a worksite on Wishart Rd.

St John Ambulance spokesman Craig Garraway said he was declared dead upon arrival.

NT WorkSafe are investigating the incident.

Preliminary investigations were carried out yesterday, with investigators returning this morning.

In February, Derick Suratin was killed in an electrical accident at the Tennant Creek Fire Station and, in a separate incident, a Darwin man was crushed by a 1.5 tonne electrical switchboard at the construction site of the new Palmerston Police Station.

A police spokeswoman said a report would be prepared for the coroner.