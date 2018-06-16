Developer has a clear vision for Bundaberg estate

DEVELOPMENTS: Bill Moorhead is working hard to create family-friendly environments at the Parklands Grange development.

DEVELOPMENTS: Bill Moorhead is working hard to create family-friendly environments at the Parklands Grange development. TAHLIA STEHBENS

PROPERTY developer Bill Moorhead from Moorhead Family Communities has a sincere driving force behind his projects.

Mr Moorhead has been developing in Bundaberg for more than 30 years and said working with homeowners on their needs and wants was imperative to a successful community.

"Honestly we would be the only developers physically building so much community infrastructure," he said.

Mr Moorhead said he had been working hard to ensure his Parklands Grange estate at Branyan was family-friendly.

"Right now we are building fencing and paths in the council park, and just the other day we finished the new shade structure over the play equipment.

"The playground has been there for a few years now, and people said it was great that there was a park here, but complained it was too hot," he said.

"So I said we'd put a shade cover up. They all said 'oh yeah as if you'll ever do that,' but here it is."

The developer negotiated with council to secure extra funding and said it was all about making the area safer and more enjoyable for the whole community.

"It seems logical that people want to live at Parklands Grange," he said.

Mr Moorhead said he had a progressive vision for the estate.

"We are selling houses out here, prices are good, people are buying them and the land is just behind where the playground is here," he said.

"We've got footpaths now that connect all of the streets and parkland together, and that's the whole idea.

"These multi-purpose paths are all around the estate but don't go along busy roads so it's safe for kids and prams.

"We've done all of this for the people out here that are providing feedback."

Mr Moorhead said stage three of the development was offering perks not available to other sections of the development.

"These blocks are connected to town water, have already had their driveways installed and receive the fastest NBN fibre in the country," he said.

"Right now these blocks are sitting in the top one per cent of bandwidth speeds Australia-wide."

In March, the NewsMail reported the Bundaberg housing market had increased in value by 2.2 per cent and was set to continue.