Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Data reveals the amount of people breaching domestic violence orders in Bundaberg.
Data reveals the amount of people breaching domestic violence orders in Bundaberg. Pexels
Crime

DV: The abusive world Bundaberg people are living in

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
29th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMAGINE being punched in the head multiple times, being pinned against a wall, or having windows around you smashed with a chair.

This is just some of the terror happening in Bundaberg homes.

Each month more than 100 offenders breach domestic violence orders (DVOs) in Bundaberg.

Monthly data from Queensland Police shows this is the alarming number of people who fail to comply with the conditions of domestic violence orders put in place by the court.

Stated in the data, Bundaberg has not had a month with less than 100 offences since July 2015, where the total number was 83 instances.

Since that time, monthly totals have fluctuated from a minimum of 102 in August 2015 to 304 in March 2018. A total of 1967 charges have been laid in the past 12 months.

That's almost 2000 - potentially more - partners, children and family members in the Bundaberg community either hurt, made to feel threatened, harassed and/or mistreated in the past year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Senior Constable Darlene Webb provided insight into the abusive world too many people are living in.

She shared an incident reported on Monday, which has led to a man, 27, being charged.

The incident took place at a residence in Walkervale between 4am and 5.50am.

Sen Const Webb said it was alleged that between those times the man became violent to a woman and took her phone.

The two engaged in a dispute before he allegedly punched her in the face and multiple times to the back of the head, causing her to fall over.

"The aggrieved managed to retrieve the mobile and has called police," Sen Const Webb said.

The man will appear in court next month.

A spokesperson for EDON Place, Bundaberg's support service for victims of domestic and family violence, said it backed the idea of perpetrators being punished for their ongoing behaviour.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

"We have noticed an increase in the number of younger persons, 20-years-old to 30-years-old, presenting for assistance in relation to domestic and/or family violence," the spokesperson said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, contact EDON Place on 4153 6820 for support.

If you would like to share your story, email the NewsMail.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg domestic violence edon place queensland police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    premium_icon Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    Health SIX weeks of pure hell. That's the only way Terry Gladman could describe the final weeks with his wife Helen as she lost her cancer battle. Now he wants action.

    Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    premium_icon Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    Crime Accused will be on probation for two years

    Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    premium_icon Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    Crime Confusion over bail condition leaves man in custody