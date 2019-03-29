DV: The abusive world Bundaberg people are living in

Data reveals the amount of people breaching domestic violence orders in Bundaberg.

Pexels

IMAGINE being punched in the head multiple times, being pinned against a wall, or having windows around you smashed with a chair.

This is just some of the terror happening in Bundaberg homes.

Each month more than 100 offenders breach domestic violence orders (DVOs) in Bundaberg.

Monthly data from Queensland Police shows this is the alarming number of people who fail to comply with the conditions of domestic violence orders put in place by the court.

Stated in the data, Bundaberg has not had a month with less than 100 offences since July 2015, where the total number was 83 instances.

Since that time, monthly totals have fluctuated from a minimum of 102 in August 2015 to 304 in March 2018. A total of 1967 charges have been laid in the past 12 months.

That's almost 2000 - potentially more - partners, children and family members in the Bundaberg community either hurt, made to feel threatened, harassed and/or mistreated in the past year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Senior Constable Darlene Webb provided insight into the abusive world too many people are living in.

She shared an incident reported on Monday, which has led to a man, 27, being charged.

The incident took place at a residence in Walkervale between 4am and 5.50am.

Sen Const Webb said it was alleged that between those times the man became violent to a woman and took her phone.

The two engaged in a dispute before he allegedly punched her in the face and multiple times to the back of the head, causing her to fall over.

"The aggrieved managed to retrieve the mobile and has called police," Sen Const Webb said.

The man will appear in court next month.

A spokesperson for EDON Place, Bundaberg's support service for victims of domestic and family violence, said it backed the idea of perpetrators being punished for their ongoing behaviour.

"We have noticed an increase in the number of younger persons, 20-years-old to 30-years-old, presenting for assistance in relation to domestic and/or family violence," the spokesperson said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, contact EDON Place on 4153 6820 for support.

If you would like to share your story, email the NewsMail.