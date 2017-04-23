Police face 30 domestic violence calls in just four days

The Bundaberg Patrol Group responded to more than 30 DV incidents over Easter.

EASTER should have been a time for families to celebrate but sadly many were rocked by family and domestic violence.

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday police from the Bundaberg Patrol Group responded to more than 30 domestic and family violence incidents.

In the lead up to May, which is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, figures have been released by Bundaberg police that show there were more than 3000 domestic violence incidents reported in 2016, resulting in more than 500 applications for DV orders.

Concerningly there were also more that 700 contraventions of DV orders.

Statistics also show that family and domestic violence impacts upwards of 10,000 people across the Bundaberg region and raising awareness was a positive step towards addressing the issue, according to Bundaberg Regional Council's community services spokeswoman Judy Peters.

Cr Peters said Expect Respect awareness events supported by a free family sausage sizzle will be held in Childers and Gin Gin during May.

"The not now, not ever message is one which needs constant repetition across the wider Bundaberg region," she said.

"The Gin Gin Neighbourhood and Service Centre, Kolan Community Options and the Gin Gin Library have combined resources to organise a number of initiatives, including self-defence demonstrations, to support a community campaign to address family and domestic violence.

"The event will be held at the Gin Gin Neighbourhood and Service Centre, 4 Dear Street on Thursday, May 18 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Further enquiries can be made by contacting 41304630 or emailing ggnc@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

"The Childers Neighbourhood Centre will hold its event in Millennium Park on Friday, May 12 from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Information is available by contacting 41304690 or email cnc@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

"The awareness events at both venues will include instruction on how to participate in the star weaving initiative which is part of the Bundaberg Regional Art Galleries One Million Stars to End Domestic Violence project."