DV changes put victims first

BUNDABERG victims of domestic and family violence are now better protected with new laws that mean people accused of domestic violence offences will find it more difficult to get bail.

The LNP bill passed in the early hours of Thursday with the changes focusing on toughening bail for domestic violence offenders, introducing urgent appeal rights for victims and ensuring offenders are fitted with GPS tracking devices.

Anyone charged with a serious domestic violence offence in the state will now have to prove why they should be granted bail.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he believed the measures would save lives.

"Our community was demanding action on domestic violence, and I'm proud that we have stepped up on behalf of every woman, man and child and delivered these critical reforms from Opposition,” Mr Bennett said.

"We simply couldn't wait any longer. Enough is enough.”

Edon Place Domestic and Family Violence Centre service director Lyne booth welcomed the change.

"Anything that makes things safer for our clients or for the victims of domestic and family violence we certainly support,” she said.

"We are very happy this has happened.”

"It means they can keep themselves and their families safe.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the reforms put the rights and safety of victims and their families first.

"It is essential that we act to prevent further tragedies,” Ms Donaldson said.

"In a community with high rates of domestic violence, these reforms are vital to ensure that victims are able to heal and rebuild rather than continuing to live in fear.”

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the laws also ensured private communication between sexual assault victims and counsellors could not be easily accessed by an offender in court proceedings.

The laws also increase support to victims of sexual assault and ensure victims will not need to face their perpetrators when giving evidence in court.