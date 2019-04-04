DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

Domestic violence is all too common in the Bundaberg region.

THE Queensland Courts' domestic and family violence statistics published in early March 2019 tell a sorry tale story about the prevalence of domestic violence in our local community.

Sadly, Bundaberg features as one of the court districts with the most applications for Domestic Violence Orders.

Breaches of domestic violence orders between 2017 and 2018 increased by a whopping 10 per cent.

We are now, well on track to exceed the reported breaches of domestic violence orders with 344 breaches already being charged this year.

As a community, we sit squarely alongside our counterparts in Gladstone, Mt Isa, Mackay and Pine Rivers in terms of the prevalence of domestic violence.

In Queensland, this year to date a staggering 16,557 orders have been made by our Magistrates Courts.

Commendably, the Queensland Police Service have responded with force and have introduced, on a trial basis, the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

This specialist unit has been established across the Wide Bay Burnett and has been specifically tailored to address the needs of the local community.

The unit incorporates representatives from crisis care and domestic violence agencies and focuses attention on vulnerable people with a specific focus on domestic violence.

Credit should go to the Queensland Police Service for this ground breaking initiative which I hope will go a long way to building the resistance of our community to domestic violence.

This is a really important step forward enabling the police to work collaboratively and share information with our local support agencies.

There are already very positive reports already from the network of agencies involved.

I am hopeful that the support for this initiative will build momentum and the current trial becomes a permanent weapon in our arsenal against domestic violence.