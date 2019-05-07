Dutton not concerned about CDC swaying votes

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton enjoyed a democracy steak sanga at the Moore Park Beach Men's Shed, which opened late last month.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton enjoyed a democracy steak sanga at the Moore Park Beach Men's Shed, which opened late last month. Katie Hall

MINISTER for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says he isn't concerned about the Cashless Debit Card swaying the decision of voters in the upcoming federal election.

This is despite the card continuing to be a divisive issue within the region, with cardholders regularly sharing their concerns, saying it stereotypes them.

Mr Dutton, who today visited the newly-opened Moore Park Beach Men's Shed with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, said he had recently spoken to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt about the card.

He said as a former police officer, he'd seen lives touched by drugs and alcohol, and claimed that the card was a way of tackling those issues.

But he did not say whether he was concerned the card would impact votes for the coalition come election day.

"I think the Cashless Card is a success,” Mr Dutton told the NewsMail.

He said from speaking with regional Queenlsander's on the campaign trail, he believed the "momentum is with the LNP” to win.

"We will finish hard over the next two weeks,” Mr Dutton said.

Voters will have their say at polling booths on Saturday, May 18.