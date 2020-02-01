Dusty and his Tigers get down and dirty in the mud

Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin take part a team-building exercise on a mud-filled obstacle course. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

A TIGER never loses its stripes - unless of course it is covered in mud.

Richmond players were barely recognisable at times after wrapping up their Queensland preseason camp with a mud-soaked obstacle course.

In a team-building exercise at a facility on the Gold Coast, players worked together to complete a 9km course encompassing 67 obstacles.

Everything from climbing over fences, walking across balancing beams, crawling through pools of mud, completing ropes courses, swimming through ponds and slipping down water slides was on the agenda.

A six-man team that included premiership players Tom Lynch, David Astbury and Nick Vlastuin was first across the finish line.

The course was one of a few activities that players completed that didn't have a lot to do with traditional football skills.

Trent Cotchin drags himself through the mud. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

A game of bubble soccer also found its way on to the schedule during the camp.

"We played a bit of bubble soccer and you see the schoolyard bullies come from behind and smack you in the back and that sort of thing but it's all a bit of fun," Richmond midfielder Kane Lambert said.

"It's another way to build relationships with a bit of fun and a bit of hard work."

Thomson Dow and Marlion Pickett. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

Jayden Short. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

The reigning premiers are now less than a month away from their first preseason match against Collingwood in Wangaratta on Sunday, March 1.

Just 46 days remain before the Tigers unfurl their 2019 premiership flag and begin a new campaign against Carlton in the home-and-away season opener on Thursday, March 19.

Daniel Rioli gives Shai Bolton a hand. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

