DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

Bundaberg Regional Council have had an increase is dust complaints.

Bundaberg Regional Council have had an increase is dust complaints.

If you’ve been experience frustration with dust lately, you’re not alone.

Bundaberg Regional Council staff are talking to builders and contractors at Bargara housing developments about dust suppression during current windy conditions.

The council’s development assessment manager Richard Jenner said there’s been an increase in community complaints.

“We’ve had a number of calls from the Moodies Road area and around the Palm Lakes Village,” Mr Jenner said.

“There’s a lot of construction activity in that area.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation and wind gusts have been recorded up to 50kmh.”

Mr Jenner said construction managers were being asked to review their dust suppression strategies and adapt to the conditions.

“That generally means wetting the ground with trucks, but some of them are also looking at possible emulsion techniques to put a hard crust on the dirt so it doesn’t blow,” he said.

“Part of the issue is there’s a lot of bare ground where there’s no active construction taking place.”

Mr Jenner said dust from agricultural areas also contributed to the problem, which is being exacerbated by smoke from various fires.

“We understand this is having an adverse impact on residential areas and we’re working with the site managers to make sure their dust strategies are as effective as possible,” he said.

MORE STORIES