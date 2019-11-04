Menu
Dust storms to follow wet weekend

by ELISE WILLIAMS
4th Nov 2019 4:49 AM
WET weekend weather provided some relief to drought-stricken parts of the state, however meteorologists warned it wasn't enough to lift us out of catastrophically dry conditions.

The weekend produced significant rainfall for towns in some parts of Queensland as a cold front moved east across the country.

The southwest town of Eromanga recorded 12mm of rain on Saturday, while the central Queensland town of Moyallen, near Charleville, recorded 18mm on Sunday.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie from the weather bureau said although the sporadic rain was well received by locals, it was not enough to help the state out of drought.

"Any rainfall is obviously helpful, given the dry conditions, but we need sustained rainfall to break the drought," she said.

Ms Pattie expected rain and significant storms to hit the Darling Downs, Maranoa and Wide Bay districts on Monday, however rainfall would again be minimal.

As the clouds move east across the state, Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology predicted that hazardous wind gusts, combined with the dry conditions, could cause potentially dangerous dust storms.

"The Channel Country recorded wind gusts of up to 78km/h this weekend, which brought up a lot of heavy dust," Ms Pattie said.

"We can expect to see more dust storms and hazardous winds in the coming days," she added.

