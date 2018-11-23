Dust storm coats the Rum City

WEATHER DUSTER: Hummock resident Ben Turnbull photographed the dust storm in the distance today.

WEATHER DUSTER: Hummock resident Ben Turnbull photographed the dust storm in the distance today. Ben Turnbull

A LARGE dust storm is coating the Rum City in a hazy cloud after it made its way thousands of kilometres from inland Australia.

Bundaberg residents woke up to the fine particles of dust in the air yesterday morning and they are expected to hang around well into today.

Hummock resident Ben Turnbull snapped a photo of what looks like showers of rain - but is actually dust from New South Wales.

The widespread storm started in far western New South Wales on Wednesday, where visibility was down to 1km, before making its way to the east coast.

The thick clouds of red dust gathered after winds in north-east South Australia picked up and blew into Broken Hill.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said the type of weather event was not unheard of, and when it started earlier this week people were not able to see the sun or 100m ahead of them.

DUST STORM: Hummock resident Ben Turnbull snapped a photo of the dust storm coming across from western Queensland. Ben Turnbull

Mr Clark said the dust storm was pushing off the coast and it wasn't expected to impact the Bundaberg regional severely.

The dust isn't the only weather to watch today as extreme heatwave conditions are building in North Queensland this weekend and will impact the state right down to Rockhampton.

The heatwave isn't expected to hit Bundaberg directly but the mercury will rise to 35 degrees on Monday.

Mr Clark said temperatures would reach 32 today and tomorrow