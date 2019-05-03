Dust off your boots for a great day at the races

BOOT-SCOOTING: Shanyn Limpus and Natalie Rethamel are encouraging the Bundaberg community to join them for a Women in Boots themed charity race day hosted by the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

BOOT scoot your way to Thabeban Park this weekend for the 'Women In Boots themed charity race day.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers is set to host the VIP Marquee at the races this Saturday.

BFVG has been involved with the charity day for the past eight years supporting two community-based charities focused on rural and regional area; LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctors Service.

BFVG's Managing Director, Bree Grima said the Fruit and Vegetable Growers Cooperative was proud to be associated with the charity day given its history and ongoing connection with the agricultural sector.

"The Charity Race Day is a relaxing and enjoyable day out for everyone,” Ms Grima said.

"We're expecting close to 200 patrons in the VIP marquee and hundreds more in the public area.”

A highlight of the day includes the featured charity auction in the BFVG-sponsored VIP marquee.

Prizes include a Kubotoa 19” deck push mower, donated by Kubota and Formatt Machinery, as well as a Cameron Smith signed retirement jersey, a Queensland Legends framed signed jersey, an Angus Young ACDC signed guitar plate, a Peter Brock signed photo tribute, a signed Muhammad Ali v George Foreman photo and a WINX commemorative Cox Plate metal plaque.

The gates open at 11am and first race takes off at 1.30pm.