Brisbane residents had a hazy start to the day on Saturday.
Weather

Dust haze blows in over Brisbane

by Chris Honnery
1st Sep 2018 9:08 AM

BRISBANE has woken up to a cloud of dust hanging over the city this morning as warm, windy conditions mark the first day of spring.

A trough moved in from the west overnight and has brought a cloud of dust to the southeast corner.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Woods said things should clear up later on Saturday.

"The dust should settle during the day as winds drop out," he said.

It comes as Brisbane woke to a warm minimum of just 17.8C this morning, which has fire authorities on high alert.

Queensland residents are being urged to be fire smart today as windy and dry conditions could cause fires to spread out of control.

Brisbane is in for a top of 28C today with 20 to 30km/hr westerly winds.

Mr Woods said the sunny conditions could give way to a wet start of the week.

"There are a few showers about to mark a wet start to the first week of spring," he said.

"We are expecting 10 to 20mm of rain in Brisbane on Tuesday."

Showers are likely to last for much of the week and could fall on areas as far west as Roma

