Duo ready to transform club

Wide Bay Buccaneers player from last year Kyle Townsend will coach Bargara next year.

Wide Bay Buccaneers player from last year Kyle Townsend will coach Bargara next year.

LEAGUE: For Kyle Townsend the move to Bargara aligned to exactly what he wants from a club.

The former Wide Bay Buccaneer has made the move to the club and will coach them next year as it aims to play in the Wide Bay Premier League for the first time since 2018.

Bargara last year won the Wide Bay League 2 team and Townsend is confident the team can transition back to the top.

“I share their vision, the club has a good senior base and really support community football,” he said.

“The biggest thing was that the board shared the same vision that I wanted.”

The vision is to become a ladder-leading side in the top tier.

But Townsend knows it won’t happen overnight with the focus on building the side.

He also wants to reward the loyalty from those that played last season.

“I think the biggest thing is to get the balance right,” Townsend said.

“We want other people that would like to join to join us.

“But those that played in this year’s grand final will get first crack, they earned that chance.”

Townsend will keep doing his coaching with the Wide Bay Buccaneers as will Madelyn McCracken, who joins the club from Bingera.

She is going to run the Bargara FC girls academy, teaching the next generation about the game.

“It was very much out of the blue, never expected it,” McCracken said.

“Helping female players is a massive thing for me.

“Getting girls in the sport and playing is vital.”

McCracken said Bargara provided that opportunity to nurture her skills as a coach and she was impressed by what she had seen so far.

But it does mean she has to move on from Bingera in some ways.

“I haven’t said too much, I’m still coming to terms with the move,” McCracken said. “There’s no bad feelings at all.

“Bingera will still have my heart.”

She could also play for them still in next year’s competitions in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.

McCracken has a clause in her contract that allows her to play for whoever she wants.

But Bargara does want her to coach their women’s senior team as well and play.

McCracken said a decision from her would be made next year.

The two coaches have already started their roles.