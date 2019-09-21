Menu
Brothers Aston Villa’s Jaryd Bennier with the ball with The Waves’ Sam Meyer close behind. Both will play against the Roar today.
Sport

Duo ready for Roarsome opportunity

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
21st Sep 2019 12:17 PM
FOOTBALL: He’s dominated scoring in the Wide Bay Premier League and now Jaryd Bennier is hoping to do the same tonight.

The Brothers Aston Villa striker will be one of a handful of Bundy players to take on the Brisbane Roar in Hervey Bay.

Bennier last season was the leading goalscorer in the competition and hopes to replicate that form tonight.

“Scoring against the Roar would be a pretty amazing feeling, not only because they’re a high-level side, but because a lot of my family members will be there watching,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to linking up with the boys in the Wide Bay team.

“I instantly felt a wave of excitement (when picked).”

Fellow player Sam Meyer admitted he was not 100 per cent after playing 120-minute matches in consecutive weeks.

But he said he was not missing this for the world.

“I’m keen to play against a team of professionals at another level,” he said.

“We’re going to try to make it as hard as we can for them to break us down.”

The Wide Bay team will be without Cory Leggett and Daniel Watson who are both out with injury.

The match is being played the Fraser Coasts Sporting Precinct.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

