Duo primed for titles at nationals after selection

Sam Stuchbery and Lachlan Heycox proudly show off their Queensland caps after being selected for the upcoming school sport nationals in cricket in Adelaide.

Sam Stuchbery and Lachlan Heycox proudly show off their Queensland caps after being selected for the upcoming school sport nationals in cricket in Adelaide.

CRICKET: Bundaberg’s Sam Stuchbery thought with only a couple of Queensland baggy green caps remaining, his chance of representing the state had passed him by.

The Wide Bay cricketer had just finished playing in the 10-12-year-old state school cricket titles in Ipswich and impressed with eight wickets and 82 runs in his five matches.

But when he was waiting as the baggy green caps were handed out, the numbers started to reduce from five, to four, to three, to two left to be in the state team to head to the nationals next month.

“I was counting down and thought, I didn’t do enough to be picked,” Stuchbery said.

Stuchbery’s dreams were soon answered with the next selection.

“I was picked second last,” he said.

“When I got announced, it was the best feeling.”

He joined his good friend and teammate Lachlan Heycox who was also selected.

Heycox finished inside the top 10 in both batting and bowling at the tournament and was the only player from Wide Bay to do so.

He also took eight wickets and made 142 runs.

This included a half century in the first game and 45 not out in the last game of the tournament as Wide Bay finished fifth, beating Darling Downs in the playoff for fifth and six.

“Team performance was pretty good, our bowlers did a good job and also our top order batsmen,” Heycox said.

“I bowled tight lines, which led to eight wickets and I was able to score some runs with the bat.

“To go through and be selected and to have teammates selected was great.”

The duo were joined by Hervey Bay’s Cruz Baker in the team and all three are on track to become talented cricket players.

Lachlan Heycox and Sam Stuchbery bat during the school sport state titles in Ipswich for Wide Bay.

It is the first time in five years that a Bundaberg player or players has been picked.

It is also the first time in 21 years that three or more players from Wide Bay have been picked for the one Queensland squad in the 10-12-year-old boys team.

The boys will now head to Brisbane for four training sessions, including two of them for practice matches before heading to Adelaide for the titles from November 17 to 24.

“I hope to be an all-rounder for the team, we can both bat and bowl,” Stuchbery said.

“Thanks to my brother Alex who has been one of my top influences because in the back yard everyday he is bowling to me.

“Thanks to my dad for pushing me to make these teams and my mum for preparing all the food for the finals.”

Heycox also wanted to thank his parents and his coaches that have guided him to this part of his career.

But he admits the selection has put a target on his back with club cricket when he plays for YMCA.

“Now that you’ve made Queensland, everyone wants to hit you for four,” Heycox said.

“Or want to catch you out.”