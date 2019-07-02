Duo prepared to pack the ultimate punch at novices

BATTLE IS ON: Attila Boxing Academy's Attila Kovacs with boxers Trai Clarke and Mia Keely.

BOXING: Bundaberg's Mia Keely hopes her form from last weekend can lead to another trophy this weekend in Brisbane.

The Attila Boxing Academy fighter took out one of the fights at the PCYC Fight Night at Hervey Bay last Saturday.

The 13-year-old defeated a Cherbourg fighter in the second round after the referee called the fight after two eight-second counts.

"I was pretty happy with how I fought,” she said.

"I'm more of a pressure fighter so I was really happy to get the eight counts, it means I'm punching hard and fast.”

The guidance to pack more punch came from her coach Attila Kovacs.

Now she hopes to continue the form at the novice titles, starting at Acacia Ridge on Friday.

Keely is competing in the 44kg and under class for girls and will need to win two fights to claim the title.

She battles Deadly Boxing's Aaliyah Watson first before facing All Star boxing's Eriane Hovey in the final if she wins.

The Bundy High student said she was confident of boxing twice in two days despite fighting last week to win.

"I wasn't that exhausted, I was getting my energy from the adrenaline,” she said.

But she has been given one piece of advice from her coach.

"Attila tells me that I've been taking too many punches, so I need to work on that,” Keely said.

Looking to do the same will be fellow academy boxer Trai Clarke.

Clarke, 10, will be competing in his first titles after training for a month.

He battles Jade Rahiri from the Gold Coast PCYC.

If he wins the fight, he claims the title.

"I'm nervous and excited,” Clarke said.

"Attila has taught me how to do proper punches, he helped me get my feet with my footwork.”

Clarke's goal is to finish second or first, which he will achieve regardless of the result when it starts.