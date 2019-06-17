Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REPRESENTING: Bay power's Josh Wheeler going hard at the ball in Saturday's AFL match.
REPRESENTING: Bay power's Josh Wheeler going hard at the ball in Saturday's AFL match. Contributed
AFL

Duo power South Qld to top win in AFL representative match

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL:

The Bay Power representatives were part of the victorious team that defeated North Queensland 10.20-80 to 4.8-32.

The match was played as the curtain raiser to the AFL fixture between the Gold Coast Suns and St Kilda Saints.

For Wheeler it was his first match in South Queensland colours and enjoyed the experience playing in the match.

"It was a great game and definitely a higher standard than our club matches,” Wheeler said.

"The match was played in front of a crowd of over 7000 spectators.

"I enjoyed playing in front of the big crowd with a great atmosphere.”

Schlein played in the last year's match and was happy that his club team mate was there to share the experience.

"Josh played well and didn't look out of place with some great tackles,” Schlein said.

"There was some hot footy played.”

The South Queensland team dominated on the scoreboard and across the field.

"You certainly learn a lot from this level of competition.”

The duo will return to their Bay Power side this week with an increased appreciation of what is required to succeed at the higher level.

Bay Power will play the Hervey Bay Bombers who will be hurting after their loss to the Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday.

afl queensland bay power fcsport local sport south queensland townsville wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Latrell axed as Fittler makes seven changes

    premium_icon Latrell axed as Fittler makes seven changes

    News Latrell Mitchell has been sensationally axed by NSW coach Brad Fittler, paying the price for a poor series opener at Suncorp Stadium. Full team lists

    State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    premium_icon State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    Health "The taskforce has listened to women ... all over Queensland"

    FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    premium_icon FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    News Grandfather Rodney Betts placed a hand over his heart as he spoke

    Helicopter search for man limited by fog

    premium_icon Helicopter search for man limited by fog

    News Emergency services search for missing man near Gayndah