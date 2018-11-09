Duo picked to play for South Queensland

CRICKET: Bundaberg's Kye Leggett and Brendan Schultz will get the chance to continue their good form this weekend for South Queensland.

The duo have been selected for the South Queensland under-21 team that will play in the Schaeffer Shield on the Sunshine Coast.

The contest provides those playing in under-21 teams with the opportunity to be selected for Queensland Country.

The country state under-21 team will travel to New Zealand to play North Island next month.

Leggett and Schultz were picked after guiding Wide Bay to the O'Dea Shield last month.

Schultz impressed during the tournament.

"I got best batter and most runs and Wide Bay won it, which was good,” he said.

"I've never hit the ball so good at the start of the season.”

Schultz credits that to his The Waves teammates who have given the youngster faith to play in the middle order in division 1.

He rewarded the club with an unbeaten half century last week against Past Highs.

Schultz said the goal was simple.

"I hope to perform to the best of my ability and play for Queensland Country in New Zealand,” he said.

"I just want to perform and make runs.”

He said it was good to play with Leggett with both getting plenty of time in the middle for Wide Bay recently.

"It's good to have someone I know, it's pretty good, he's a good player,” he said.

"Me and him get along pretty well.”

They play tomorrow.