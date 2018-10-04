Duo picked for development team

YOUNG STAR: Bundaberg's Anna Smith has been picked for her state.

YOUNG STAR: Bundaberg's Anna Smith has been picked for her state. Mike Knott BUN270518HOCKEY6

HOCKEY: A Bundaberg duo will get the chance to impress for their state next month at a development camp.

Anna Smith and Milee Flanders have been picked in the under-16 squad after good performances at the recent under-15 state titles.

The Waves Cities duo were picked as part of a 38 person squad.

Both will now head to the Gold Coast on November 16 to 18 to compete in the south camp.

Meanwhile, Bundaberg has had five players selected in the under-15 state team for trials next year in February.

Ryan McLean and Peter Vowles have been picked for the boys with Zali Usher, Sarah Ryan and Hannah Munro have been selected for the girls.

All five will aim to be selected into two Queensland teams for boys and girls that will compete at the national titles in New South Wales in April.