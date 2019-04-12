Duo off to nationals with former Bundy swimmer

Jaime Krueger and Tobias Street are off to the nationals.

SWIMMING: Fairymead swimmer Tobias Street has watched plenty of his teammates find success at the nationals in previous years.

Now, he wants to join them on the medal dais.

Street is one of two swimmers from the Bundaberg club to compete at the national age swimming titles in Adelaide.

He will compete in five events with fellow swimmer Jaime Krueger competing in seven.

Street is racing in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and the 200m individual medley in the 15-year-old category.

"It's been really good (our preparation),” he said.

"We had a lot of hard training prior to Queensland School States.”

Street competed last year at the nationals and made his first final at the titles.

He hopes to build on it.

"For this year I hope to make more finals and potentially medal,” he said.

" A medal will take me a lot. I'll have to dig really deep.

"I'll have to find something inside me, but I'll try my best.”

Krueger is competing in the 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m freestyle, the 100m and 200m butterfly and the 100m backstroke in the 14-year-old category.

"I'm expecting to do well, we've been doing a lot of hard training but it will be tough competition as it always is,” she said.

"Last year I came home with a couple of medals, so I hope to do the same this year.”

Krueger comes into the event in good form after winning gold in the 200m butterfly at the recent Queensland School Sports titles in the 13-19 age category.

She said the focus for success will be making sure she prepares her body well for the seven events and multiple swims in the five days of action.

The duo will be joined by former Fairymead swimmer and now Bond University athlete Connor Simms at the title in four events in the 17-year-old category.

The titles start Monday.