Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

HELP AT HAND: Robert Stoker and Peter Syms have launched charity for male DV victims. Mike Knott BUN031018DOMESTIC1

"WE UNDERSTAND it happens more to women than men but it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that.”

Bundaberg's Peter Symes and Robert Stoker are hoping their new charity can provide help to men who suffer domestic violence.

The duo have founded Jeremiah House Fathers Domestic Violence Crisis Centre to support men and their children who have been forced out of home by their partner.

Currently in Australia, one in six women over the age of 15 have been physically or sexually abused by a partner in their life.

While that number decreases to one in 16 for men, the presence is still there, which leads to other issues including homelessness, with 9000 men seeking some form of that service during 2016-17.

"We noticed a missing link in the community agencies that is catering for men - there isn't any,” Mr Stoker said.

"They are catering for women with children but the men and children miss out.

"We thought 'wow, we need to fill the link'.”

This is where the centre comes in.

"We want to help men to get their lives back on track,” Mr Symes said.

"We know men are definitely bad at times and we understand it.

"But there are a lot of men out there that have been harmed by their spouses and wives.

"We want to change the culture that's been around for a long time.”

The charity are in the process of purchasing a motel that will house men and children for three months that have suffered domestic violence.

It would half run as a motel, to fund the service, and also be open to those men and children that need help.

The centre would provide services to men before putting them back into the community.

"Anything they need to get their new journey in life we will help them to be secure,” Mr Stoker said.

"We've got a contract for a motel in Bundaberg and the paperwork is done.

"We are a legit public charity, ready to go.”

The only issue is they need funding from sponsors and donations to get it over the line - which would make it the only service to men in Australia.

"We just want to let the public know who we are, what we are about and what we want to do,” Mr Stoker said.

"Over a 10-year period, we'd like to have a complex in every major capital city.

"But we want to start this one now, ASAP, to help men.”

If you can help, you can contact the charity at jeremiahhouse2018@gmail.com.