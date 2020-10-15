Dunga Derby cars set to take off despite tough year

ON THURSDAY morning, 65 cars will roll out of Hervey Bay to take on a 1300km journey that will raise funds for some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

The annual Dunga Derby is set to get underway, with 18 support vehicles to hit the road alongside the teams this year.

Organiser Dave Darmody said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the biggest yet for the Dunga Derby.

He said it had been a challenging year because of the pandemic, with many of the usual fundraising events having to be cancelled.

But he said each of the teams had adjusted well to the changes that needed to be made to the main event.

"People have been responsive to the fact things needed to look a little bit different," he said.

"There is an extra layer of concern and care around the activities."

Overall, Mr Darmody said people were excited to be taking part in the four-day, three-night event.

"People are just really excited to be getting out and doing something," he said.

He said major sponsors such as the Beach House Hotel and Hyne Timber had stuck with the event, despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

"Everyone is approaching this with a massive sense of confidence," he said.

The Dunga Derby is the biggest annual fundraiser for local charity Rally for a Cause, which usually attracts about 55 teams and over 200 people.

Since its inception in 2015, the teams have raised more than $1 million and helped about 100 families.