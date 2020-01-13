Duncan dominates the Rocky Cup On Wheels

CYCLING: The Rockhampton cup on wheels did not disappoint the hundreds who lined the rim of the velodrome to watch the feature race.

The feature race saw the weekend’s best men’s performers across multiple divisions from U19s to Masters, battle it out for the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels.

Bundaberg’s Duncan Allen came in as the red-hot favourite after recently racing on the international stage.

His race cup race on Saturday showed just how fierce of a competitor he is.

Starting from scratch, almost half a field behind the handicapped leader, Allen pushed hard from the pistol’s sound.

CYCLING: Bundaberg's Duncan Allen, Uni of Qld's John Hickson, Bundaberg's Austin Allen and Mackay's Todd Taylor

It wasn’t long before the chasing back with Allen in tow had pushed to the front of the field.

The 24 strong field were forced to draw lines all over velodrome as riders converged into one pack.

It was shootout between Allen and University of Queensland’s John Hickson both appeared to have plenty in the tank through the last lap.

Allen crossed the line at a rate of knots just over one-wheel width in front of his pursuer.

He attributed his form to recent international racing experience.

“I’ve just come back from Oceania’s in NZ and I came away from some great experience,” Allen said.

There he bagged two bronze medals and a fourth place in the world arena.

The 2020 Rockhampton Cup on Wheels marked his second year in the event, and the win makes it two for two for the 17-year-old.

CYCLING CQUni Rocky Cup on Wheels placegetters: Duncan Allen (1), John Hickson (2), Austin Allen (3), David O'Connell (4) and Robert Gardner (5)

“It was great racing here for a second year in a-grade and taking the second win in a row,” he said.

Allen is currently ranked no 1st in Australia and 6th in the world for the 1km time trials.

“It’s great to have that ranking and be that well known,” he said.

Despite his accolades, he said the central Queensland circuit is always a challenge.

“There are some really strong riders here,” Allen said.

“It’s great racing against the Masters riders, they have lots of experience and there is a lot I can learn from them.”

Next up for the young champion is the Bundaberg UCI Cyclefest International 2020 in February 12.

He then hopes to gain state and national selections over the course of the year.

The first stepping stone will be the U19 Elite State Titles Brisbane where he hopes to qualify for the Queensland team for nationals later in the year.

“After nationals I’ll be looking to go to worlds for Australia,” Allen said.