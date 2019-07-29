Dumped! Four refs axed after Warriors shocker

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors looks to pass during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

All four match officials from Saturday's controversial Parramatta-New Zealand match have been dropped after making a number of critical errors.

The NRL has determined head referee Chris Sutton, assistant referee Chris Butler and touch judges Clayton Sharpe and Adam Cassidy made errors that had an impact on the outcome of the match. As a result none of the infield referees will officiate in Round 20.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley describes two one-on-one strip calls that went against the Warriors as 'critical incidents' in the game that potentially disadvantaged the side.

The Warriors were twice penalised for steals that seemed to be one on one while a Parramatta steal which appeared to involve multiple players went unpunished.

"The strip rule ... if they can't adjudicate it on properly go back to normal just leave it alone," Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the match.

"If they can't get it right, which was pretty comprehensive today that they couldn't, just leave it as it was.

"If you can't rule on it and you can't make a decision on it, just piss it off, fair dinkum."

The game ended in more officiating controversy when a potential matchwinning try to Gerard Beale was disallowed in the closing stages following a forward pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

New Zealand were also on the end of a lopsided penalty count.