Dumped, drugged, boozed driver fined, licence suspended

A BROKEN heart, a Volkswagen Passat, and a "cocktail of drugs.”

The night of February 14 did not go well for Gayndah man Douglas Harvey.

After consuming what Magistrate Terry Duroux described as an "extraordinarily ridiculous amount” of a "cocktail of drugs”, including eight points of methylamphetamine, Harvey drove his car to the top of Pineapple St at speed around 8.30pm, failing to make the turn at the T-intersection with Gordon St, careening into an embankment and snapping a small tree.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Harvey's vehicle was "extensively damaged beyond repair” and attending police located prescription medication, syringes and "several open and closed containers of liquid”.

Harvey was transported to Gayndah Hospital, where despite the fact he sustained a major compound fracture to his right ankle, he required restraint after repeatedly trying to walk out.

"He certainly is lucky he's come out with an injury to his ankle and nothing else,” Sgt Stagoll said.

Defence lawyer Travis George said Harvey had "been on the drink a bit” and was "not coping very well” after breaking up with his long-term girlfriend in January.

"Someone said, 'Here give this a shot', which he did, and he used eight points (of ice),” Mr George said.

"Clearly no directions were given, it doesn't come in a box that says 'Please take two tablets twice daily with meals'.

"He's used an extraordinary amount of drugs, he's lucky he didn't kill himself or have a heart explosion.”

He said Harvey had paid the price, writing off his car and breaking his ankle leading to a long lay-off from work.

Magistrate Duroux said he and Mr George were "very surprised” at how high the drug levels were in Harvey's system.

"You went through a relationship breakdown, you took that badly, a so-called friend offers you something, you consume an extraordinarily ridiculous amount of that and then place yourself at risk,” Magistrate Duroux said.

"When you have breakdowns, unfortunately life happens, you've got to deal with things properly.

"If you're struggling, don't listen to your yobbo mates, go and talk to your GP.”

Magistrate Duroux fined Harvey $350 for failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe with no conviction recorded and $1200 for high range driving under the influence of liquor.

Harvey's licence was suspended for nine months.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.