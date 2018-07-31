Duff is the man at the Bundaberg Haifa Cup

WINNER: Bundaberg Haifa Cup Fasta than Light with the connections, Jockey Miki Nakao, Shari, Nathan, Glen and Pat.

RACING: Brisbane-based trainer Patrick Duff says Fasta Than Light is every chance to come back to defend his Bundaberg Haifa Cup.

The gelding won the most prestigious horse race in Bundaberg on Saturday for the second time, claiming the race by three lengths over Claim the Throne.

The win added to the victory the horse won in 2016.

"He's been a very good animal,” Duff said.

"He loves the sand, that's why he goes so well here.”

The win continued Duff's incredible run in Bundaberg with a fifth Cup success in more than 30 years of racing.

"The track has been very lucky for me,” he said.

"It's been a very attractive race for a long time as well.

"The organisers should get plenty of congratulations, everywhere was packed and it was a great day out.”

Duff said the focus for Fasta Than Light was to compete in the Gympie Muster Cup that will be held on August 18.

In a good omen, the horse won that event in 2016 as well.

"We'll be looking forward to that race,” Duff said.

"Long term, he's still in good form and healthy so we'll be aiming to be back here next year to compete.”

In other results it was a fantastic day for Bundy trainers as they took out the other four races.

Darryl Gardiner claimed the Integrated Packaging Group maiden plate (1090m) with Bloomin' Arry before winning the Visy Lightning Open Handicap (1090m) with Craiglea Pistol.

Finally, the David Dean trained Davey won for the fifth time in the Incitec Pivot/Rivulis Benchmark 60 Handicap (1212m) with Mary Hassam winning the Nufarm QTIS Benchmark 50 Handicap 850m on Pearl's Lad.

The Bundy Race Club will hold its next meet on September 1 with the Ulton Race Day.