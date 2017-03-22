Due date looming for NBN transition

WARNING: You could be disconnected if you don't make the switch to NBN soon.

RESIDENTS across the Bundaberg region eligible for connection to the National Broadband Network (NBN) are risking disconnection from their existing copper service if they fail to transition to the NBN before June 9 this year.

That's the warning from Bundaberg Regional Council after recently receiving a briefing from NBN which advised that if residents did not make the switch before their scheduled disconnection date, they would lose all existing landline services.

Council's Governance and Communications spokeswoman Cr Helen Blackburn said the areas affected included Central Bundaberg and advised businesses to be aware of the need to transition.

"The reality is that the switch to the NBN is not an automatic process. NBN has advised Council that customers who do not transition their existing landline phone, ADSL internet and Telstra cable internet services to the NBN face losing their landline services.

"While Council has no role in the transition from current services to the NBN we do feel an obligation to add our voice to that of the NBN in advising customers of this impending disconnection date.”

Cr Blackburn said Bundaberg was one of the first areas chosen to connect to the new high speed broadband network.

"It's very important for people in numerous locations across the Bundaberg area to remember that important date of June 9, 2017. Other parts of Bundaberg will face disconnection on July 14 so it is imperative that people contact their service provided to discuss transitioning to the NBN.”

To find out more about the the transition go to nbnco.com.au/switch.