Duck, duck ... gotcha: Magpies on the move

Magpie breeding season starts July, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

IT DOESN'T matter if you're black or white, sang Michael Jackson, unless of course you're a magpie and it's breeding season.

It's been a worry-free six months for posties and cyclists, but July marks the start of magpie breeding season - also known as a swooping nightmare.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the season, which runs until early December, was the result of the adult male from a mating pair becoming territorial and protective when defending its eggs and young in the nest.

"If you get too close, they will use a variety of tactics to try to drive you away,” he said.

"This can result in the bird swooping, clicking its beak or pecking at a passer-by.

"The best advice is to keep your eyes and ears open, and learn what the magpies are trying to tell you. Our ignorance of their warnings is their greatest weapon.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said although studies had shown less than 10% of magpies were aggressive towards humans, there were ways people could protect themselves.

"Magpies often defend their nests within a 100-150 metre radius and swooping usually stops once the chicks have left the nest.

"Broad-brimmed hats and umbrellas are great ways for pedestrians to protect their heads and faces, and cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bikes and walk if they are being swooped.”

Magpies are a protected species in Queensland and any interference or unpermitted relocation of a magpie is prohibited.

Ms Donaldson said another reason pedestrians should not "fight back” if they were being swooped was because it could aggravate the magpie further.

"Although defensive behaviour in magpies is mostly instinctive, some magpies remember past experiences where they have felt their young was threatened,” she said.

"This learned aggressive behaviour has been seen in cases where some magpies have only swooped pedestrians, while others only swoop cyclists.”

Residents are also reminded to leave magpie chicks alone.

"If you find a young magpie on the ground, it is most likely still being watched by a parent above, who may see your interference as threatening and could become aggressive” Ms Donaldson said.

"If you're worried about the bird's safety, you should wait until it is dark and move the chick to the nearest tree.”

Residents who feel a magpie must be removed from their property are encouraged to contact a local bird relocator.