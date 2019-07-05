Duchess’ surprise Wimbledon visit

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon today weeks after the birth of baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, took a seat on Court 1 to cheer close pal Serena Williams to victory on day four of the tennis championships.

Meghan, who attended two days after Kate Middleton, stepped carefully down the steps in skinny jeans and stilettos, just two months after she and Prince Harry welcomed Archie Harrison on May 6.

She completed the look with shades, a white jacket and a jaunty hat.

The Duchess also wore new necklace with a tiny A on it - believed to be for Archie.

Taking in the action.

One of Meghan's companions is believed to be university friend Lindsay Roth - one of the rumoured front runners to be godmother to Archie.

The other is believed to be another uni pal, Genevieve Hillis.

They watched on as Serena, who went to Meghan's wedding and co-hosted her baby shower, took on Slovenian Kaja Juvan.

And the American 11th seed overcame an early scare, losing the first set, before eventually overcoming the world number 133 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Meghan Markle on court 1 watching Serena Williams.

It's only Meghan's third public appearance since she gave birth to baby Archie in May as she made a show on July 4, US Independence Day.

Her shock Wimbledon show comes two days before baby Archie is christened at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Earlier in the week, Kate surprised fans by taking up a seat on Court 14 to watch Brit Harriet Dart in action, before moving to the Royal Box to see Roger Federer beat South African Lloyd Harris.

She laughed with Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook and his wife, Gill, as they waited for the Swiss heavyweight to appear.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

Last year Kate joined a tennis training session at a primary school in Mitcham, south London, and joked at the time how she was less "sporty" now she has children.

The youngsters at Bond Primary were receiving training sessions under the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative - the outreach programme of the All England Club.

"I love tennis, I think it's a great sport. I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," the Duchess told the children.

Kate has been a regular guest at Wimbledon since making her first visit as a member of the royal family in 2011.

The competition is heating up as Williams tries for her 24th Grand Slam title and eighth win at Wimbledon.

