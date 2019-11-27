Menu
The Bundaberg Council Chambers. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Council News

Dual-occupancy changes will be ‘onerous’ to aged population

Chris Burns
by
27th Nov 2019 7:50 AM
BUNDABERG Regional Council received two submissions regarding its proposals to amend its secondary dwelling policy.

A council document said it supported secondary dwellings and dual-occupancies in its planning amendment, as long as the forms of development met community standards.

The council aimed to allow secondary dwelling floor spaces to be reduced from 80 square metres, to 60 square metres.

The document said this floor space did not include garages or outdoor spaces.

Secondary dwellings would have to be interconnected to the main dwelling.

One of the submissions understood the intention was to make sure that the secondary dwelling was reliant on the main dwelling, but that such changes were "onerous" for an ageing population.

"It is critical secondary dwellings remain accessible and easy to deliver options to cater for changing households that are importantly affordable," it said. 

