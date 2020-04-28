Dua Lipa’s secret fortune revealed

Brit pop star Dua Lipa has become one of the planet's biggest showbiz earners, having raked in $47.5 million.

The One Kiss singer, given the opening line in the coronavirus charity single cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These, has doubled her wealth in the past year, up from $22.7 million.

She also has $33.2 million cash in the bank, up from $16.5 million 12 months ago, according to the figures of Dua Lipa Live LLP, filed with Companies House.

RELATED: How singer Olly Murs amassed a staggering secret fortune

RELATED: Adele's battle to keep secrets of $280m divorce

An industry source said of the 24-year-old: "Dua has quietly gone about her business and is now one of pop's most successful performers.

Dua Lipa’s had a very good couple of years. Picture: Jun Sato

"The latest accounts show she could be heading towards the same earnings bracket as Ed Sheeran.

"Given she is five years younger, the world really is her oyster. If she continues at this trajectory, she will be rivalling Adele soon."

And the insider added: "Dua's work ethic is quite astonishing, and she is very popular with all at her record label.

"She could well become the country's biggest pop star."

Lipa with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lipa released her second album, Future Nostalgia, last month during lockdown. It was a number one hit in the UK and here in Australia, where the lead single Don't Start Now is still in the ARIA top five almost six months after release. Two further Lipa singles currently sit in the top 20.

And the charity cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These is expected to score another hit for the singer.

It features more than 20 acts - including Chris Martin, Rita Ora and Paloma Faith - with Lipa having been given the coveted opening lyric.

The singer, who won a Grammy as Best New Artist last year, was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Dua Lipa's secret fortune revealed