Dry June wraps up as July welcomes possible thunderstorms

WET SUNDAY: After a dry June, umbrellas were out in force at the VMR Family Fishing Classic yesterday. Brian Cassidy

IF YOU'VE been thinking conditions are looking a little dry across the region, you're not wrong.

Bundaberg's official rainfall for June will be confirmed today, but the Bureau of Meteorology's unverified data shows the Rum City is expected to record just 4.2mm of rain.

Well below the 51mm average, last month was the driest June since 2001, when just 3.2mm fell, however June 1982 remains the driest, when not a single drop was recorded.

BoM senior forecaster Michelle Berry said Bundaberg's dry June was due to a lot of south-westerly winds pushing through, with the very dry air mass stopping any coastal showers from moving in.

"A lot of locations had quite a dry month,” she said.

However no sooner did the calender click over to July than the rain began to fall today.

For residents wondering when their parched lawns were in for some relief, Ms Berry said the best chance of decent rain could be as early as Monday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

"Its due to an upper level trough that's moving into the state, generating a lot of cloud for our east coast districts,” she said.

As the trough moves closer today, Ms Berry said the unstable conditions could result into a storm.

"There might be the odd thunderstorm, but it's more likely for inland parts of the Wide Bay, towards Gayndah and Monto,” she said.

"But there is some small chance of Bundaberg getting a storm.”

Sunny conditions will then return, with temperatures five degrees above average forecast for the end of the week.