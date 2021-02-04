DRY JULY?: Worrying forecast for Paradise if it doesn’t rain

Without any significant inflow, the forecast modelling for Paradise Dam appears dire come July.

As demonstrated on Sunwater's forecast storage model, the water level could drop to about 8.32 per cent, 13,390ML, by the next water year.

It should be noted that the wet season is still underway and the Sunwater forecast modelling is based on water allocation usage for the previous three years and historical inflow data.

A Sunwater spokesperson said there was enough water in Paradise Dam and other storages within the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme to meet allocations for the 2020-21 water year.

The dam, which was built for water storage in 2005 to hold 300,000ML, has its capacity reduced to 160,000ML for the Essential Works project to be undertaken.

"Allocations at the beginning of the water year for the Burnett River sub-scheme were 70 per cent for medium priority and 100 per cent for high priority customers. Medium priority allocations have since increased to 75 per cent," the spokesperson said.

"Water allocations are set at the start of the water year and cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce. Should inflows occur however, allocations can increase - to a maximum of 100 per cent."

Allocations for the next water year will be announced in July 2021.

Work and testing at Paradise Dam continues.

"Sunwater regularly communicate with customers and the broader community to ensure they remain well informed about available water supply," the spokesperson said.

"Under the Burnett Basin Water Plan (2014), an amount of water can be transferred from Fred Haigh Dam if required to meet demand for customers in the Burnett sub-scheme."

The spokesperson said a range of activities currently underway including roller compacted concrete testing, anchor trials, geotechnical and water demand studies, would inform an assessment of the long-term options for Paradise Dam.

