Dry conditions have firefighters on edge

HIGH DANGER: Rural Fire service's south-west regional manager Tony Johnstone said there has been extremely dry conditions leading into bushfire season. Scottie Simmonds BUN040711RUR2

FIREFIGHTERS are urging Bundaberg residents to be aware this bushfire season as the weather dries up.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford yesterday said the combination of prolonged dry conditions and the risk of a long, severe bushfire season had firefighters across the Wide Bay on high alert.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the region today, Mr Crawford said firefighters were working to combat the threat and urged communities to do the same.

He said Bundaberg and surrounding areas had had a rise in the number of more intense bushfires in recent years, with a potential for the trend to continue.

"QFES has identified dry conditions at a number of known bushfire hot spots across the North Coast region,” he said.

Rural Fire's south-west regional manager Tony Johnstone said conditions had been exceptionally dry.

"When soil is dry, plant material is dry,” Mr Johnstone said.

"The point of hazard control burning is to slow a fire down or provide a control line to help fight a fire.

"If people are doing burns and tidying up their yards they should also make sure they have a permit to have a fire. And if it breaks out, call 000.”

He said there were steps people could take to reduce the likelihood of a bushfire such as clearing leaves from house gutters and cutting back overhanging trees.

